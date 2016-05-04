May 4 Zynga Inc

* Zynga announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q2 2016 loss per share $0.02 to $0.03

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $170 million to $180 million

* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S