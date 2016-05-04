BRIEF-Community Health Systems names Thomas Aaron as CFO
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
May 4 Zynga Inc
* Zynga announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q2 2016 loss per share $0.02 to $0.03
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $170 million to $180 million
* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base