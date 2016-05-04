May 4 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc

* 21St century fox reports third quarter total segment operating income before depreciation and amortization of $1.88 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $7.23 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.18 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 filmed entertainment segment oibda $2321 million

* Cable network programming quarterly segment oibda increased 12% to $1.38 billion