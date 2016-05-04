May 4 Transact Technologies Inc :

* Transact Technologies reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 sales $14.4 million versus $16.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $14.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)