BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pHFFp6) Further company coverage:
May 4 Primerica Inc :
* Primerica reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.92
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.93
* Q1 revenue $363 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pHFFp6) Further company coverage:
* Saratoga investment corp. Announces fiscal year end and fourth quarter 2017 financial results