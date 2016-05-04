BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pHFFp6) Further company coverage:
May 4 PennantPark Investment Corp :
* PennantPark Investment Corporation announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Quarterly sales $92.9 million
* Qtrly net investment income per share $ 0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pHFFp6) Further company coverage:
* Saratoga investment corp. Announces fiscal year end and fourth quarter 2017 financial results