BRIEF-Community Health Systems names Thomas Aaron as CFO
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
May 4 Ballantyne Strong Inc :
* Ballantyne Strong reports financial results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $20.5 million versus $22.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base