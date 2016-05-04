BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Solazyme Inc :
* TerraVia reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $10.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $11.9 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.32
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results