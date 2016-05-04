BRIEF-Liberty Media says launch of underwritten public offering of up to $1.17 bln
* Launch of underwritten public offering of up to amount of $1.17 billion of shares of Liberty's series C Liberty Formula One Group common stock,
May 4 Fitbit Inc :
* Fitbit reports $505m q116 revenue and raises revenue and profit guidance for fy16
* Maintains fy16 non-GAAP gross margin guidance of 48.5% to 49.0%
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08 to $0.11
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.12 to $1.24
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $565 million to $585 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion
* Q1 revenue $505.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $443.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $531.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022