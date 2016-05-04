BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pHFFp6) Further company coverage:
May 4 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
* Rexford industrial announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap FFO per share $0.22
* Q1 FFO per share $0.22 including items
* Full year 2016 guidance range for company share of recurring FFO to a range of $0.85 to $0.88 per diluted share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pHFFp6) Further company coverage:
* Saratoga investment corp. Announces fiscal year end and fourth quarter 2017 financial results