May 4 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford industrial announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap FFO per share $0.22

* Q1 FFO per share $0.22 including items

* Full year 2016 guidance range for company share of recurring FFO to a range of $0.85 to $0.88 per diluted share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)