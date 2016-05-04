May 4 RealPage Inc :

* RealPage reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $128.4 million

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.17

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70 to $0.73

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $140.5 million to $142.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $565 million to $575 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $570.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $126.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $141.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)