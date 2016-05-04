BRIEF-Community Health Systems names Thomas Aaron as CFO
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
May 4 Hudson Technologies Inc
* Hudson technologies first quarter revenues increase 27% to $28.2 million; eps of $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $28.2 million
* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base