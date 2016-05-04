BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Exelixis Inc
* Exelixis announces first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $15.4 million versus $9.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $9.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results