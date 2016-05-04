May 4 Exelixis Inc

* Exelixis announces first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $15.4 million versus $9.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $9.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)