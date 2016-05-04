May 4 Masimo Corp :

* Masimo reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $677 million

* Q1 revenue $171.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $165.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.83

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $670.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Masimo Corp says q1 product revenue rose 10.8% to $163.3 million