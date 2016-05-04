BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Masimo Corp :
* Masimo reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.53
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $677 million
* Q1 revenue $171.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $165.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.83
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $670.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Masimo Corp says q1 product revenue rose 10.8% to $163.3 million
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results