May 4 Green Dot

* Reports first quarter 2016 non-GAAP total operating revenues of $228.2 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.78

* Sees Q2 revenue about $168 million

* Q1 revenue $228.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $213.4 million

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.63

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $705 million to $710 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees non-GAAP EPS for full year between $1.39 and $1.44; sees FY non-GAAP EPS between $1.52 and $1.57, excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)