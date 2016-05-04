BRIEF-Community Health Systems names Thomas Aaron as CFO
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
May 4 Fleetmatics Group Plc
* Fleetmatics reports strong first quarter financial results and subscriber growth
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $78.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39 to $0.41
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $83.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $342.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 total revenue to be in range of $82.5 million to $84.0 million
* Sees FY 2016 total revenue to be in range of $342.0 million to $346.0 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.72 to $1.80
* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base