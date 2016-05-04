May 4 Salem Media Group Inc :

* Salem Media Group Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 total revenue of $64.6 million

* Q1 revenue rose 4.4 percent to $64.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 1 to 3 percent