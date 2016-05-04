BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Salem Media Group Inc :
* Salem Media Group Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 total revenue of $64.6 million
* Q1 revenue rose 4.4 percent to $64.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 1 to 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results