BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Hubspot Inc :
* Hubspot reports q1 2016 results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $59 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14 to $0.17
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $61 million to $62 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $59.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.71, revenue view $250.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $256.5 million to $259.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.59 to $0.68
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results