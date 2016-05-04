May 4 Hubspot Inc :

* Hubspot reports q1 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue $59 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14 to $0.17

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $61 million to $62 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $59.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.71, revenue view $250.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $256.5 million to $259.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.59 to $0.68