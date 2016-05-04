CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
May 4 Instructure Inc
* Instructure reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $108 million to $110 million
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.51 to $0.53
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $24 million to $24.6 million
* Q1 revenue $23.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $22.4 million
* Sees FY non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.87 to $1.81
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.48, revenue view $22.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-1.75, revenue view $107.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $ 0.42
* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $ 0.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.54, revenue view $24.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017