BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Entellus Medical Inc
* Entellus medical announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.37
* Q1 revenue $16.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $16.3 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue about $17.8 million to $18.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $73 million to $77 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 17 to 24 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results