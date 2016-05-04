BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Sharpspring Inc
* Sharpspring reports record first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue $4.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap core loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S