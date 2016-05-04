May 4 Wright Medical Group Nv

* Wright medical group n.v. Reports 2016 first quarter financial results and increases 2016 guidance

* Q1 loss per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 sales about $705 million to $715 million

* Q1 sales $181 million

* Sees full-year 2016 non-gaap adjusted ebitda guidance to $30 million to $35 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap cash loss per share $0.59 to $0.64 from continuing operations

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.82, revenue view $703.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S