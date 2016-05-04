BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Habit Restaurants Inc
* Announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $67 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $286 million to $290 million
* Q1 company-operated comparable restaurant sales increased 2.0%
* Sees 2016 company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 3.0%
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $36.0 million to $38.0 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $288.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results