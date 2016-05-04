BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Conatus extends positive results with Emricasan in Phase 2 liver cirrhosis clinical trial
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results