May 4 BenefitFocus Inc :

* BenefitFocus announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue $54.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $54.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.37 to $0.39

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $1.02 to $1.14

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $56.5 million to $57 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $232 million to $235.5 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-1.13, revenue view $234.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $54.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S