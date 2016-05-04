BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 BenefitFocus Inc :
* BenefitFocus announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $54.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $54.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.37 to $0.39
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $1.02 to $1.14
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $56.5 million to $57 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $232 million to $235.5 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-1.13, revenue view $234.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $54.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results