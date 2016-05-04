May 4 James River Group Holdings Ltd :

* James river group holdings reports first quarter 2016 net income and net operating income of $12.8 million or $0.43 per diluted share

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $131.3 million versus $126.5 million