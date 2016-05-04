BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pHFFp6) Further company coverage:
May 4 James River Group Holdings Ltd :
* James river group holdings reports first quarter 2016 net income and net operating income of $12.8 million or $0.43 per diluted share
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $131.3 million versus $126.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pHFFp6) Further company coverage:
* Saratoga investment corp. Announces fiscal year end and fourth quarter 2017 financial results