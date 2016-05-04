BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Points International Ltd
* Points international ltd. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $73.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $74.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Points international ltd says company is maintaining financial guidance for year ending december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results