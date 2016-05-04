May 4 Kona Grill Inc :

* Kona Grill Inc says for 2016 projects capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances, to range from $33 million to $35 million

* Kona grill reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $39.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.1 million

* Kona grill inc says expects to open eight restaurants in 2016

* Qtrly same-store sales increased 3.6%

* Kona grill inc says reaffirms its 2016 guidance of $179 million in restaurant sales compared to $143 million in 2015