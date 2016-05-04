BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Kona Grill Inc :
* Kona Grill Inc says for 2016 projects capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances, to range from $33 million to $35 million
* Kona grill reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $39.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.1 million
* Kona grill inc says expects to open eight restaurants in 2016
* Qtrly same-store sales increased 3.6%
* Kona grill inc says reaffirms its 2016 guidance of $179 million in restaurant sales compared to $143 million in 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S