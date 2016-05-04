BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Fei Co
* Fei reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.80 to $0.90
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $250 million to $260 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion
* Q1 revenue $229 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.7 million
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 3.5 to 6.5 percent
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up 5 to 8 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog of orders at end of Q1 of 2016 was $656 million compared with $510 million at end of q1 of 2015
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.69, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $241.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results