May 4 Lumentum Holdings Inc :

* Lumentum announces fiscal third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $230.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $226.8 million

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32 to $0.38

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $232 million to $242 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $235.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)