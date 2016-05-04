May 4 Relypsa Inc :

* Relypsa reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.26

* Q1 revenue $12.4 million

* Q1 revenue view $6.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S