BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Pacific Ethanol Inc :
* Pacific ethanol reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Q1 sales $342.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $360.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results