BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
May 4 Novavax Inc
* Novavax reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue fell 57 percent to $4.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $10.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
