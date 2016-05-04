BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Legacy Reserves Lp :
* Legacy Reserves LP announces first quarter 2016 results and provides operational and financial update
* Q1 earnings per share $1.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipate that 2016 capital expenditures will be less than our initial $37 million capital budget Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results