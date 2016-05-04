BRIEF-Lakeland Industries says entered into loan agreement with Suntrust Bank
* On May 10, 2017, Lakeland Industries Inc entered into loan agreement with Suntrust Bank - SEC filing
May 4 Cardinal Health Inc :
* Cardinal Health board of directors approves quarterly dividend, authorizes share repurchase program
* Approved a new authorization to repurchase up to $1 billion of Cardinal Health common shares
* Board of directors approved a 16 percent increase in company's quarterly dividend to $0.4489 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Senator Charles Grassley said on Tuesday that he believes the Trump administration will likely pursue a trilateral trade deal with Canada and Mexico as it renegotiates the North American Free Trade Agreement.