May 4 Kcap Financial Inc :

* KCAP Financial, Inc announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net asset value per share of $5.50 as of March 31, 2016, compared with $5.82 at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: