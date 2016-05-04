May 4 Capella Education -

* Capella acquisition Of DevMountain extends leadership position in job-ready skills market

* Deal for purchase price of up to $20 million, of which $15 million was paid in cash at closing

* Additional $5 million to be paid over 3-year period pending achievement of certain annual revenue and operating performance metrics

* DevMountain has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of capella education company

* Expect DevMountain to contribute up to point of revenue growth to Co's results, dilution of about $0.10 to $0.20 per share for 2016