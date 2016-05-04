BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Nortech Systems Inc :
* Nortech systems reports first quarter results
* Q1 sales rose 9 percent to $29 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results