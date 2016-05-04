May 4 Kraft Heinz Co

* Kraft Heinz reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 sales $6.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.46 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 net sales were down due to a negative impact from currency and negative impact from divestitures

* Consumption trends in a number of core categories remain challenging

* Consumption trends in a number of core categories remain challenging

* Co is entering a critical phase in its North American supply chain integration