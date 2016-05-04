BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Inovalon Holdings Inc :
* Inovalon reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $102.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $98 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $510 million to $520 million
* Says $100 million share repurchase program announced
* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0 .57-$0.60
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $514.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S