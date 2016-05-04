May 4 Casella Waste Systems Inc

* Casella Waste Systems, Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results and reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue $125.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $118.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $118.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 revenue view $556.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S