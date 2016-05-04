BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
May 4 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* Quarter results and continuing leasing momentum
* Quarterly NAV per unit $33.12
* Quarterly FFO per unit $0.54
* Quarterly AFFO per unit $0.44
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall