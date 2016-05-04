BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Aerohive Networks Inc :
* Aerohive Networks reports record first quarter 2016 revenue, up 55% year over year
* Q1 revenue $40.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $39.6 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $39.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S