BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Urban Edge Properties :
* Urban Edge Properties reports first quarter 2016 operating results
* Q1 non-gaap FFO per share $0.31
* Q1 FFO per share $0.32
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $83.06 versus million $83.78 million
* Q1 revenue view $79.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: