May 4 Lincoln National Corp :

* Lincoln Financial Group reports first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly book value per share, excluding aoci, of $53.25, up 7%

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)