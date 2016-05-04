May 4 WPX Energy Inc :

* WPX Energy reports 1q 2016 results: increasing eurs for Delaware and Williston wells

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total company production volumes were 80.1 mboe per day in q1.

* Guidance for total drilling and completion (d&c) capital for 2016 remains unchanged at $350 million to $450 million