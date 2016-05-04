BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Cross Country Healthcare Inc :
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $196.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $196.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 revenue $200 million - $205 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $827.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 adjusted eps $0.12 - $0.14
* Sees 2016 revenue $820 million - $840 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $205.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S