May 4 Cross Country Healthcare Inc :

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $196.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $196.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 revenue $200 million - $205 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $827.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 adjusted eps $0.12 - $0.14

* Sees 2016 revenue $820 million - $840 million

* Sees q2 adjusted eps $0.12 - $0.14

* Sees 2016 revenue $820 million - $840 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $205.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S