May 4 Metlife Inc

* Metlife announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.20

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.98

* Q1 total operating revenue $16.61 billion versus $17.03 billion last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net investment income was $4.7 billion, down 6 percent

* quarter-End book value, excluding aoci other than fcta*, was $53.31 per share, up 6 percent from $50.45 at march 31, 2015

* Qtrly variable investment income was $165 million ($109 million, after tax and dac), compared to $371 million

* Qtrly variable investment income was down compared to year ago period mostly due to weak hedge fund performance

* Metlife inc qtrly premiums, fees & other revenues were $11.9 billion, down 1 percent, but essentially unchanged on constant currency basis over q1 of 2015

* Qtrly net income includes $868 million, after tax, in net derivative gains, reflecting changes in interest rates, equity markets,foreign currencies

* Q1 variance between operating earnings and net income reflects a favorable impact of $824 million, after-tax