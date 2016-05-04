BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Rayonier Inc
* Rayonier reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $134.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $127.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rayonier Inc says 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance raised to $195 to $215 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results