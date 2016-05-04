May 4 Rayonier Inc

* Rayonier reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $134.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $127.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Rayonier Inc says 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance raised to $195 to $215 million