May 4 Weight Watchers International Inc :

* Weight Watchers announces first quarter 2016 results and raises full year 2016 guidance

* Q1 revenue $306.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.80 to $1.05

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* End of period subscribers were up 4.8% for q1 2016 versus prior year period

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S