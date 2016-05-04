BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Rice Energy Inc :
* Rice Energy Inc says Q1 net production averaged 675 mmcfe/d, a 53% increase over prior year quarter
* Rice Energy reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Rice Energy Inc says qtrly total operating revenues $139.9 million versus. $109.5 million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $165.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rice Energy Inc says qtrly loss per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results